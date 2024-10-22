Diksha Dagar Triumphs in Hero Shot Challenge

In a thrilling display of precision and skill, Diksha Dagar, a two-time Olympian, clinched victory in the Hero Shot skills challenge on Tuesday. Overcoming seven formidable challengers, including Tvesa Malik, Dagar showcased her prowess to secure the win in a contest held ahead of the Women's Indian Open.

The competition intensified as Dagar progressed from the quarter-finals, where she initially trailed behind England's Alice Hewson. Hewson had led the leaderboard with an impressive 300 points, but Dagar advanced steadily, landing in second place with 175 points. Joining them in the semi-finals were spectators' favorites, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and India's own Tvesa Malik.

As the contest advanced, the distance for each round was increased, culminating in the final shot from 110 yards. Dagar's exceptional precision saw her outpace Malik in the last round, securing the winner's prize of USD 4,000, while Malik took home USD 2,000. The semi-finalists, Hewson and Iturrioz, were awarded USD 1,000 each, with USD 500 for the quarter-finalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)