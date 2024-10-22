Left Menu

Karnataka Triumphs at 24th National Para-Swimming Championships

Karnataka won the 24th National Para-Swimming Championships with 392 points, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan. A total of 518 swimmers from 28 states participated, with numerous first-timers. Mohammed Aasim, Ravi Karthik, and Sharanya were among the champions in various individual categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka emerged victorious at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championships, securing the overall title with 392 points. The event, which concluded on Tuesday, saw Maharashtra and Rajasthan trailing in second and third places with 378 and 248 points respectively.

The championship attracted 518 swimmers from across 28 states, marking an impressive turnout with 360 male and 158 female competitors. Notably, 231 participants experienced the thrill of competition for the first time.

In the individual performances, Kerala's Mohammed Aasim stood out as the men's senior champion, while Andhra Pradesh's Ravi Karthik excelled in the men's junior segment. Haryana's Revansh took the men's sub-junior title. In the women's categories, Karnataka's Sharanya clinched the senior title, with Maharashtra's Saee Pujair and Abha Ganesh winning the junior and sub-junior titles respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

