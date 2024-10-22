Karnataka Triumphs at 24th National Para-Swimming Championships

Karnataka emerged victorious at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championships, securing the overall title with 392 points. The event, which concluded on Tuesday, saw Maharashtra and Rajasthan trailing in second and third places with 378 and 248 points respectively.

The championship attracted 518 swimmers from across 28 states, marking an impressive turnout with 360 male and 158 female competitors. Notably, 231 participants experienced the thrill of competition for the first time.

In the individual performances, Kerala's Mohammed Aasim stood out as the men's senior champion, while Andhra Pradesh's Ravi Karthik excelled in the men's junior segment. Haryana's Revansh took the men's sub-junior title. In the women's categories, Karnataka's Sharanya clinched the senior title, with Maharashtra's Saee Pujair and Abha Ganesh winning the junior and sub-junior titles respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)