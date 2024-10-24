Left Menu

Chaos in Rio: Penarol Fans' Clash with Police

More than 250 Penarol supporters were detained after violent clashes with police in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Botafogo. The fans were involved in vandalism and looting, prompting police action. Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela was present, aiding friends during the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 09:27 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, over 250 supporters of Uruguay's Penarol football club were detained in Rio de Janeiro after engaging in violent clashes with law enforcement. These disturbances occurred ahead of a crucial Copa Libertadores semifinal match against Brazilian team Botafogo, as reported by the local police.

The police issued a statement attributing the violent actions to vandalism, looting, and the destruction of property, including business premises and vehicles. The law enforcement officials recovered a pistol during the chaos, and TV footage captured fans, dressed in Penarol attire, hurling stones and leveraging tables from nearby kiosks as defensive shields.

Later on, the authorities assessed the situation, with Governor Claudio Castro announcing on social media that those involved will be escorted out of Rio and barred from the match. Amidst the mayhem, Flamengo defender Guillermo Varela, a Uruguayan, was spotted among the crowd, though his club stated he was only there to assist friends caught up in the disorder.

