Clarke Calls for Specialist Opener in Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has called on selectors to choose a specialist opener for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, set to commence next month. Clarke is advocating for a batsman adaptable to the opening position instead of the out-of-form Steven Smith, who has struggled since assuming the opener role post-David Warner's retirement.

Clarke's remarks surface after Warner, a former opener, expressed interest in coming out of retirement for this high-stakes series. However, Clarke suggests names like Cameron Bancroft should be considered, given his consistent performance in Shield cricket over the past few seasons.

The Australian selectors are reportedly evaluating options such as Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis, and Nathan McSweeney. Clarke, nevertheless, remains skeptical about non-specialists like Inglis, questioning their ability to handle India's formidable bowling attack, despite their recent form. He emphasizes performance in Shield cricket should guide selections.

