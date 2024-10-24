Clarke Calls for Specialist Opener in Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke urges selectors to consider a specialist opener instead of Steven Smith for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India. Clarke questions Smith's efficacy in the opener role following David Warner's retirement. He proposes candidates like Cameron Bancroft, highlighting their performance in Shield cricket.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has called on selectors to choose a specialist opener for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, set to commence next month. Clarke is advocating for a batsman adaptable to the opening position instead of the out-of-form Steven Smith, who has struggled since assuming the opener role post-David Warner's retirement.
Clarke's remarks surface after Warner, a former opener, expressed interest in coming out of retirement for this high-stakes series. However, Clarke suggests names like Cameron Bancroft should be considered, given his consistent performance in Shield cricket over the past few seasons.
The Australian selectors are reportedly evaluating options such as Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis, and Nathan McSweeney. Clarke, nevertheless, remains skeptical about non-specialists like Inglis, questioning their ability to handle India's formidable bowling attack, despite their recent form. He emphasizes performance in Shield cricket should guide selections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sam Konstas Joins Legends with Historic Sheffield Shield Double Centuries
Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Makes Waves in Australian Cricket
Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Joins Australia A Squad for India Clash
Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Garners National Attention with Twin Centuries
David Warner Considers Test Comeback for Crucial Series Against India