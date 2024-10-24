Epic Clash: Yankees vs Dodgers in Historic MLB World Series

The baseball world is abuzz as the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the best-of-seven World Series. This showdown, featuring two of the game's biggest stars, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, marks the first time since 1956 that the National League and American League home run leaders will meet in the championship.

Adding to the historic stakes, this is the first World Series encounter between these storied franchises since 1981, their 12th overall meeting. While the Yankees are vying for a record-extending 28th title after re-energizing their lineup with Juan Soto, the Dodgers aim to capitalize on their dominant regular season for their eighth crown.

Fan excitement is palpable, as resale platform StubHub reports unprecedented ticket sales, surpassing those of previous championship games. The anticipation for this iconic clash has indeed reached fever pitch, setting the stage for a potentially legendary baseball finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)