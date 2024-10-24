Disciplinary Dilemma: Arsenal's Yellow Card Crisis

Mikel Arteta faced a tough decision during a Champions League match as his Arsenal right-back Ben White was yellow-carded early. Watching his team's recent discipline issues, Arteta substituted White at halftime, emphasizing his frustration over playing with reduced numbers recently.

Arsenal's struggle with discipline has been evident as they've accumulated three red cards in just eight Premier League games, risking their title chances. Arsenal's tally of 18 red cards since Arteta's management began is the highest in the league, illustrating persistent issues.

With an average of 5.1 yellow cards per game this season, Arsenal's red cards have notably impacted their performance. Important matches were lost or drew when players were dismissed, showcasing the urgency for Arteta to rectify this to stay on track in the competitive league.

(With inputs from agencies.)