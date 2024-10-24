Left Menu

Fernando Alonso: Racing Legend's 400th Grand Prix Milestone

Fernando Alonso, the celebrated Formula 1 driver, is set to reach a landmark 400th race at the Mexican Grand Prix. Despite falling ill, Alonso plans to participate starting Friday. Known for his longevity in the sport, Alonso continues to impress competitors with his enduring passion for racing.

Fernando Alonso, the legendary Formula 1 driver, is set to make a historic appearance at the Mexican Grand Prix, marking his 400th race. The milestone cements his legacy in F1 history.

Although out of action for Thursday's events due to illness, Alonso, aged 43, aims to return in Friday's practice session, ensuring he's fit for the weekend's races. The seasoned driver had only media obligations initially scheduled for Thursday, and the nature of his ailment has not yet been disclosed.

Alonso, widely respected for his extraordinary career longevity, reflects on his journey with nostalgia, having previously considered retirement years ago. His passion for racing remains unmatched, as praised by peers like Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jr., who admire his unwavering dedication to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

