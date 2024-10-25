Sergio Perez Eyes Redemption at Mexican Grand Prix Amidst Speculation

Sergio Perez, Red Bull's seasoned driver, looks to rejuvenate his struggling Formula One campaign at his home circuit, the Mexican Grand Prix, this weekend.

Despite a commendable start to his season, with four podiums in the first five races, Perez's points have dwindled, placing him at the bottom among his top-tier peers. The Mexican driver, despite securing an extended contract till 2026, faces speculation over his role in the team.

Addressing the press, Perez expressed that a strong performance in Mexico could transform his season dramatically. Highlighting the importance of momentum, he remains focused on his race performance rather than external critiques, aiming for a podium finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)