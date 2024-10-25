UP Yoddhas Analyze Narrow Defeat to Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi Clash

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas were edged out by Bengal Warriorz with a slender 32-29 defeat at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium. Captain Surender Gill expressed that the team faltered in executing their plans despite a strong performance.

The match featured aggressive defensive tactics from both sides, but it was Bengal Warriorz's all-round prowess that tipped the scales. UP Yoddhas' Assistant Coach Upendra Malik noted the critical nature of defensive formations, pointing to a pivotal moment where a different defensive decision could have altered the game's outcome.

Amidst the loss, UP Yoddhas' Bharat emerged as a standout performer, securing 13 raid points and maintaining competitive balance against Bengal's formidable defense, led by Fazel Atrachali. Looking ahead, Coach Malik remains optimistic about the team's prospects, especially against challenging opponents like Gujarat Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)