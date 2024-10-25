Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Analyze Narrow Defeat to Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi Clash

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter, UP Yoddhas narrowly lost to Bengal Warriorz 32-29. Captain Surender Gill highlighted execution lapses, while Assistant Coach Upendra Malik pointed to key defensive moments. Despite the loss, optimism remains for future matches against strong opponents like Gujarat Giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:49 IST
Visual of players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas were edged out by Bengal Warriorz with a slender 32-29 defeat at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium. Captain Surender Gill expressed that the team faltered in executing their plans despite a strong performance.

The match featured aggressive defensive tactics from both sides, but it was Bengal Warriorz's all-round prowess that tipped the scales. UP Yoddhas' Assistant Coach Upendra Malik noted the critical nature of defensive formations, pointing to a pivotal moment where a different defensive decision could have altered the game's outcome.

Amidst the loss, UP Yoddhas' Bharat emerged as a standout performer, securing 13 raid points and maintaining competitive balance against Bengal's formidable defense, led by Fazel Atrachali. Looking ahead, Coach Malik remains optimistic about the team's prospects, especially against challenging opponents like Gujarat Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

