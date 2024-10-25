Left Menu

East Bengal's Redemption Quest: AFC Challenge Clash with Paro FC

East Bengal embarks on the AFC Challenge League campaign facing Bhutan's Paro FC. After six consecutive losses in the Indian Super League, they aim for redemption and a strategic reset. With Paro in top form, East Bengal eyes continental success amid challenges like high altitude and turf conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimpu | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:37 IST
East Bengal's Redemption Quest: AFC Challenge Clash with Paro FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

East Bengal is gearing up for their AFC Challenge League opener against Bhutan's in-form Paro FC on Saturday, after a challenging start to their Indian Super League season.

With six successive defeats, the Super Cup champions seek to redefine their form in Group A, which includes competitors like Lebanon's Nejmeh SC and Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. Paro FC poses a significant challenge, leading the Bhutan Premier League with an unbeaten streak.

East Bengal's interim coach, Bino George, emphasized their preparedness despite the absence of newly appointed Coach Oscar Bruzon, hoping to leverage Bruzon's strategic insights to guide the team to success in this continental endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024