East Bengal's Redemption Quest: AFC Challenge Clash with Paro FC

East Bengal is gearing up for their AFC Challenge League opener against Bhutan's in-form Paro FC on Saturday, after a challenging start to their Indian Super League season.

With six successive defeats, the Super Cup champions seek to redefine their form in Group A, which includes competitors like Lebanon's Nejmeh SC and Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. Paro FC poses a significant challenge, leading the Bhutan Premier League with an unbeaten streak.

East Bengal's interim coach, Bino George, emphasized their preparedness despite the absence of newly appointed Coach Oscar Bruzon, hoping to leverage Bruzon's strategic insights to guide the team to success in this continental endeavor.

