Delhi Speedster and Andhra All-Rounder Join India's Test Squad

Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been called up for the Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma for the five-Test series against Australia. Notably, Mohammed Shami is absent, and Kuldeep Yadav is undergoing rehabilitation. Newcomers also feature in the T20I squad for the South Africa series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:34 IST
In a significant development, fast bowler Harshit Rana and seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been included in the Indian national cricket squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, for the pivotal Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Their addition marks their maiden entry into the national team.

The squad sees the absence of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been sidelined due to a groin injury that requires extensive rehabilitation. Meanwhile, all-rounder Washington Sundar has made a return to the team, boasting an impressive tally of 11 wickets in his ongoing Test engagements.

Separately, for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, Karnataka's Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab's Ramandeep Singh have earned places in the squad. However, express pacer Mayank Yadav has suffered an injury, necessitating recovery at the Centre of Excellence.

