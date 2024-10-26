Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Rise with Chris Wood's Double in Derby Delight

Chris Wood's two goals led Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the East Midlands derby, boosting them to fifth in the Premier League. Despite a thrilling equalizer from Jamie Vardy, Wood's second-half performance ensured Forest's comfortable triumph and steady league ascent.

Updated: 26-10-2024 02:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling East Midlands derby, Chris Wood starred for Nottingham Forest, netting twice to secure a 3-1 victory against Leicester City. The win propels Forest to fifth in the Premier League rankings, underscoring their remarkable start to the season.

The match opened with Ryan Yates putting Forest ahead, only to have Leicester's Jamie Vardy equalize. However, Wood's impressive performance in the second half ensured the visitors' dominance, leaving Leicester struggling at 14th place.

Despite their win, Forest could have stretched the margin further. Leicester's goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a noteworthy save against Nicolas Dominguez, and a shot from Callum Hudson-Odoi struck the post. Nottingham's attack was relentless, buoyed by Wood's stellar form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

