Guardiola Updates on De Bruyne's Injury Ahead of Southampton Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne's injury status ahead of Manchester City's Premier League match against Southampton. De Bruyne's return remains uncertain while wingers Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku are confirmed to miss the game. City is currently second in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST
Kevin De Bruyne (Photo: Manchester City). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As Manchester City gears up to face Southampton in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola has addressed concerns regarding key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's injury status. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Guardiola expressed uncertainty about De Bruyne's return. "Not yet. I don't know when Kevin will be back," he stated. Although he'd prefer a fully-fit squad amidst a busy schedule, Guardiola remains hopeful about a quick recovery.

De Bruyne, essential to City's recent Premier League triumph, impressively scored four goals and made 10 assists in 18 matches last season, despite missing its start due to injury. Since signing from Wolfsburg in 2015, the Belgian international has achieved significant milestones, including netting his 100th club goal against Crystal Palace. Known for his playmaking prowess, De Bruyne has accumulated 19 assists for Erling Haaland over the past two seasons and became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League assists.

In addition to De Bruyne's absence, Guardiola confirmed that wingers Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku will be unavailable for selection. As the league stands, Manchester City holds second place with 20 points from eight matches, while Southampton lags in the 19th spot with just a single point from their eight encounters. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

