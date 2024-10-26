Left Menu

Afghanistan A Clinches Victory Against India A to Reach ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final

Afghanistan A secured a spot in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup final by defeating India A by 20 runs. Strong performances by Sediquallah Atal and Zubaid Akbari led Afghanistan A to post a formidable total, while standout bowling by Allah Ghazanfar and Abdul Rahman restricted India A's chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:44 IST
Afghanistan A Clinches Victory Against India A to Reach ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final
Ramandeep Singh (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a stunning display of all-round cricket, Afghanistan A triumphed over India A by 20 runs, paving their way to the final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday. Afghanistan A is set to face Sri Lanka A in Sunday's final at the same venue.

India A, under the leadership of Tilak Varma, fell short in their pursuit of 207, ending their innings on 186 for seven after 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh played a valiant inning, scoring 64 off 34 balls, adorned with eight boundaries and two sixes. Despite notable contributions from Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, and Nehal Wadhera, India A could not secure victory.

Earlier, Afghanistan A captain Darwish Rasooli chose to bat first, leading his team to assemble a formidable score of 206 for four in 20 overs. Sediquallah Atal shone with a brilliant 83 off 52 balls, supported by Zubaid Akbari's 64. For India, Rasikh Salam impressed, claiming three wickets for 25 runs. However, it wasn't enough to stall Afghanistan A's charge into the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024