Afghanistan A Clinches Victory Against India A to Reach ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final

In a stunning display of all-round cricket, Afghanistan A triumphed over India A by 20 runs, paving their way to the final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday. Afghanistan A is set to face Sri Lanka A in Sunday's final at the same venue.

India A, under the leadership of Tilak Varma, fell short in their pursuit of 207, ending their innings on 186 for seven after 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh played a valiant inning, scoring 64 off 34 balls, adorned with eight boundaries and two sixes. Despite notable contributions from Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, and Nehal Wadhera, India A could not secure victory.

Earlier, Afghanistan A captain Darwish Rasooli chose to bat first, leading his team to assemble a formidable score of 206 for four in 20 overs. Sediquallah Atal shone with a brilliant 83 off 52 balls, supported by Zubaid Akbari's 64. For India, Rasikh Salam impressed, claiming three wickets for 25 runs. However, it wasn't enough to stall Afghanistan A's charge into the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)