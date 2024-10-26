Zheng Qinwen Advances to a Thrilling Final Showdown with Sofia Kenin at Pan Pacific Open

Zheng Qinwen navigated a challenging semi-final against Diana Shnaider, securing a 7-6(5) 6-3 win to advance to the Pan Pacific Open final. The victory sets the stage for an exciting title clash with American Sofia Kenin.

In a match that saw its fair share of momentum swings, Zheng initially dominated, opening a 4-0 lead. Shnaider battled back, however, forcing a tiebreak in the first set. Zheng ultimately prevailed, showing resilience under pressure.

In the second set, Zheng faced a dip in her first-serve percentage but recovered to break Shnaider's serve, securing a lead she did not relinquish. Earlier, Kenin overcame Katie Boulter in straight sets, marking her first singles final since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)