Zheng Qinwen Advances to a Thrilling Final Showdown with Sofia Kenin at Pan Pacific Open
Zheng Qinwen defeated Diana Shnaider in a challenging semi-final at the Pan Pacific Open, setting up a final match with Sofia Kenin. After a seesaw first set, Zheng regained control in the second. Meanwhile, Kenin defeated Katie Boulter. Both players eye the coveted title.
Zheng Qinwen navigated a challenging semi-final against Diana Shnaider, securing a 7-6(5) 6-3 win to advance to the Pan Pacific Open final. The victory sets the stage for an exciting title clash with American Sofia Kenin.
In a match that saw its fair share of momentum swings, Zheng initially dominated, opening a 4-0 lead. Shnaider battled back, however, forcing a tiebreak in the first set. Zheng ultimately prevailed, showing resilience under pressure.
In the second set, Zheng faced a dip in her first-serve percentage but recovered to break Shnaider's serve, securing a lead she did not relinquish. Earlier, Kenin overcame Katie Boulter in straight sets, marking her first singles final since last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)