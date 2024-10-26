Enea Bastianini Triumphs in Thailand GP Sprint
Ducati's Enea Bastianini clinched his second sprint victory of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. Martin's second place bolstered his championship lead over Bagnaia by two points, extending the margin to 22 points before Sunday's race.
Bastianini's win highlights the intensity of the ongoing championship battle, with each race contributing crucial points to the overall standings. As the season progresses, every sprint and main event keeps fans eagerly anticipating the final results.
(With inputs from agencies.)