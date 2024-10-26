Left Menu

Enea Bastianini Triumphs in Thailand GP Sprint

Ducati's Enea Bastianini clinched his second sprint victory of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. Martin's second place bolstered his championship lead over Bagnaia by two points, extending the margin to 22 points before Sunday's race.

Updated: 26-10-2024 13:58 IST
Ducati rider Enea Bastianini emerged victorious in the sprint at the Thailand Grand Prix, marking his second triumph in sprint races this season. His performance on Saturday set the stage for a competitive finish, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Championship leader Jorge Martin secured a second-place finish, slightly extending his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia. The result gives Martin a 22-point lead over pole-sitter Bagnaia as they head into Sunday's decisive race.

Bastianini's win highlights the intensity of the ongoing championship battle, with each race contributing crucial points to the overall standings. As the season progresses, every sprint and main event keeps fans eagerly anticipating the final results.

