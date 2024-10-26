Left Menu

Nico Echavarria Leads Zozo Championship Amidst Elite Competition

Nico Echavarria secured a lead at the Zozo Championship with a notable two-shot advantage. Despite challenges, Echavarria completed the round with an eagle. Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman are close contenders. Colin Morikawa struggled with a level-par, while others like Xander Schauffele fell behind.

Nico Echavarria held a commanding position in Saturday's penultimate round of the Zozo Championship, leading by two shots over a field that includes former world number one, Justin Thomas, who is part of the chasing pack at Narashino Country Club in Japan.

The Colombian golfer demonstrated resilience, recording five birdies alongside bogeys on the fourth and 11th holes. He maintained composure on the crucial final hole, securing an eagle putt from two feet, finishing with an impressive five-under-par 65, totaling 17 under par overall.

Meanwhile, American Justin Thomas aims to end his two-year winless streak with a strong performance, while Max Greyserman moved into third with a 64. Defending champion Collin Morikawa struggled with a par performance. World number two Xander Schauffele is also facing a challenging gap behind the leaders.

