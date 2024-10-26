Inter and Napoli Lead Serie A Title Race, Juventus Eyes Resurgence

Thiago Motta, the manager of Juventus, has recognized Inter Milan and Napoli as frontrunners for the Serie A title ahead of Sunday's face-off with Inter. 'The favourites to win the league are Napoli and Inter,' he stated, citing their recent Scudetti wins.

Despite Juventus' storied history as Italy's top club with 36 titles, recent seasons have seen them overshadowed by rivals. Inter has secured the league twice since Juventus' last title in 2020, with Napoli and AC Milan also claiming victories. Juventus now targets bridging the 23-point gap seen last season and surpassing their current third-place standing.

Motta, in his inaugural season, downplayed any psychological overhauls after a recent Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. He emphasized the importance of moving forward, especially as they prepare for the critical encounter with Inter Milan.

