Inter and Napoli Lead Serie A Title Race, Juventus Eyes Resurgence

Juventus manager Thiago Motta acknowledges Inter Milan and Napoli as strong contenders for the Serie A title. Despite Juventus' historical success, the recent seasons have seen Inter and Napoli excelling. Currently, Juventus aims to close a narrow points gap with leaders, preparing for their match against Inter Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thiago Motta, the manager of Juventus, has recognized Inter Milan and Napoli as frontrunners for the Serie A title ahead of Sunday's face-off with Inter. 'The favourites to win the league are Napoli and Inter,' he stated, citing their recent Scudetti wins.

Despite Juventus' storied history as Italy's top club with 36 titles, recent seasons have seen them overshadowed by rivals. Inter has secured the league twice since Juventus' last title in 2020, with Napoli and AC Milan also claiming victories. Juventus now targets bridging the 23-point gap seen last season and surpassing their current third-place standing.

Motta, in his inaugural season, downplayed any psychological overhauls after a recent Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. He emphasized the importance of moving forward, especially as they prepare for the critical encounter with Inter Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

