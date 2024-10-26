Left Menu

New Towers to Enhance Paragliding Safety in Himalayas

A proposal to install special towers in the Himalayas aims to improve safety for paragliders by accurately pinpointing crash sites. This follows a recent rescue in Kullu, where three foreign paragliders crash-landed due to strong winds. The current GPS devices provide vague locations, hindering timely rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manali | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:04 IST
New Towers to Enhance Paragliding Safety in Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing concerns for safety in adventure sports, a new initiative is being considered to install special towers in the high mountains of the Himalayas. The move aims to enhance the detection of paragliding crash sites, an official revealed on Saturday.

Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, highlighted the inadequacies of current GPS devices, which often provide vague location data. This can critically delay rescue operations, as seen in a recent incident involving three foreign paragliders in Kullu.

The proposal for these towers follows several accidents in the region, underscoring the need for improved safety measures in preparation for events like the upcoming Paragliding World Cup 2024 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024