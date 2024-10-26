New Towers to Enhance Paragliding Safety in Himalayas

Amid increasing concerns for safety in adventure sports, a new initiative is being considered to install special towers in the high mountains of the Himalayas. The move aims to enhance the detection of paragliding crash sites, an official revealed on Saturday.

Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, highlighted the inadequacies of current GPS devices, which often provide vague location data. This can critically delay rescue operations, as seen in a recent incident involving three foreign paragliders in Kullu.

The proposal for these towers follows several accidents in the region, underscoring the need for improved safety measures in preparation for events like the upcoming Paragliding World Cup 2024 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

(With inputs from agencies.)