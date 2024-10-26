Left Menu

A Winning Week: Highlights from the World of Sports

This week in sports saw high hopes for a Dodgers parade, a father-son NBA duo making history, stunning tennis upsets, and Olympic excitement in Salt Lake City. Key developments included Nigeria's soccer win by forfeit and triumphant baseball plays echoing iconic moments from the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:27 IST
In Los Angeles, Dodgers fans are buzzing with anticipation of a long-awaited World Series parade, catalyzed by the dynamic Shohei Ohtani. Their hopes are high after a subdued 2020 celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the Yankees added pitcher Nestor Cortes to their World Series roster.

Basketball history was made when Bronny James joined his father, LeBron James, on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The pair is set to continue playing together before Bronny toggles between the main roster and the Lakers' G League affiliate.

Nigeria was awarded a 3-0 win over Libya after a travel mishap led to a no-show at their scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. This decision puts Nigeria at the top of Group D, nearing qualification for the following year's finals.

