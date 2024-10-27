Pakistan Announces Squads for White-Ball Series Tour

Pakistan's cricket board has unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and Zimbabwe, commencing on November 4. In a strategic move, star batter Babar Azam has been rested from the Zimbabwe tour, with the captain's role yet to be announced.

Seasoned players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah make a comeback for the Australia series after sitting out the concluding Tests against England. However, they will sit out the Zimbabwe tour. Mohammad Rizwan remains available for both Australia's series and Zimbabwe ODIs but will skip the T20Is.

The squads feature three debutants, Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Sufyan Moqim, alongside fresh faces Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, and others in the ODI lineup. The Australia campaign includes three ODIs from November 4-10 followed by three T20Is between November 14-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)