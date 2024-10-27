India Triumphs with 24 Medals at Japan Para Badminton International

India emerged victorious at the Japan Para Badminton International, claiming an impressive haul of 24 medals, underscoring its prowess on the global stage.

The standout performances came from Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sukant Kadam who each secured multiple medals. Sivarajan clinched gold in the men's singles SH6 and teamed up with Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy for a doubles title, while Sukant took home gold in the men's singles SL4 and a doubles silver.

The team's triumphs, with six golds highlighting their success, reveal a significant milestone in India's para badminton journey, proof of the athletes' dedication and the community's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)