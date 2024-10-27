PCB Revamps Central Contracts Amid Fitness Concerns and Strategic Promotion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reshuffled its central contracts, moving premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to Category B and excluding veterans Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Osama Mir, citing fitness issues as a primary reason.

The board's contract list for the 2024-25 season comprises 25 players, a slight cut from the 27 awarded last year, as factors like players' performance and fitness levels were thoroughly reviewed. Test skipper Shan Masood managed to retain his Category B status.

While Fakhar Zaman missed out on the central contract due to failing fitness tests, there are hopes he might recover for the national squad's tour to South Africa. Despite previously problematic social media activity, no disciplinary actions were taken against him.

