Shoaib Akhtar Criticizes Babar Azam's Conservative Knock

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has openly criticized Babar Azam's performance in the ICC Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, where Babar managed only 64 runs from 90 balls. Akhtar highlighted the batter's lack of intent to improve, which contributed to Pakistan's defeat.

During Wisden's post-match show 'Game On Hai,' Akhtar stated, "Babar Azam has become the product he had to become; it is visible; what can I debate about it?" He added, "You're not playing T20. In longer formats, you need awareness and intelligence."

The Pakistani team, bowled out for 260, lagged behind New Zealand's commanding total of 321, with key players like Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan failing to impress. With their next match against India being crucial, Babar's form is under significant scrutiny.

