Danilovic Dominates to Capture Second Career Title

Serbian tennis sensation Olga Danilovic clinched her first title of the season, cruising to victory over American qualifier Caroline Dolehide with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win in the Guangzhou Open final. The triumph marks Danilovic's second career trophy and her first on a hardcourt surface.

Danilovic, ranked 86th in the world, demonstrated remarkable composure and skill at the tournament, reflecting positively on her performance and the support of her team. 'I'm so happy with the way I played during the tournament,' she expressed. 'I'm very excited to be finishing the season this way.'

Despite a brief challenge from Dolehide, Danilovic surged back to power through with a series of aggressive shots, ultimately sealing the match with a thunderous forehand for a decisive win. At just 23, she's proven to be a formidable force on the court.

