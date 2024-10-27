Humaira Mushtaq: Breaking Speed Barriers in Motorsports

Humaira Mushtaq, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, has shattered stereotypes and records as the region's first and only female professional car racer. Her journey, which began with go-karting at age four, has seen her compete in a range of vehicles, from single-seaters to GT cars.

Inspired by legends like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, Humaira's talent earned her the distinction of being India's first female representative at the British Endurance Racing Championship. Competing against male drivers globally, she has not only scored points but also garnered praise from British media.

From a conservative background, where even regular driving was frowned upon for women, Humaira faced resistance but remained resolute. Her perseverance serves as an inspiring testament, proving that with passion and hard work, gender barriers can be overcome in the realm of motorsports.

(With inputs from agencies.)