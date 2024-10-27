Rizwan Leads Pakistan Post-Azam Era: A New Dawn in White-Ball Cricket

In a significant shift, Muhammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new captain of Pakistan's ODI and T20 cricket teams, taking over from Babar Azam. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement amidst revealing the squads for upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, set to start on November 4. Rizwan, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman, expressed his honor at leading the team and vowed to deliver his utmost in the new role.

The reshuffle sees Salman Ali Agha promoted to vice-captain as Pakistan strategizes to introduce fresh talent in their white-ball contingents for impending international assignments. Agha will lead the T20 side in Zimbabwe, granting Rizwan a rest under the PCB's workload management plan. The tours include three ODIs and three T20Is in both Australia and Zimbabwe, marking new beginnings for the Pakistan team in November and December.

The change comes after former captain Babar Azam opted to step down to concentrate on his batting. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Babar's decision was personal, dispelling any notions of external pressure. As Pakistan prepares for a rigorous cricket season, hopes are high for Rizwan to rejuvenate the team's performance with his leadership and cricketing acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)