Left Menu

Rizwan Leads Pakistan Post-Azam Era: A New Dawn in White-Ball Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan has been named the new captain of Pakistan's ODI and T20 teams, succeeding Babar Azam. The decision follows Pakistan's squad announcements for tours in Australia and Zimbabwe. Salman Ali Agha becomes the vice-captain, as selectors aim to test new players in forthcoming white-ball matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:03 IST
Rizwan Leads Pakistan Post-Azam Era: A New Dawn in White-Ball Cricket
Rizwan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant shift, Muhammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new captain of Pakistan's ODI and T20 cricket teams, taking over from Babar Azam. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement amidst revealing the squads for upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, set to start on November 4. Rizwan, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman, expressed his honor at leading the team and vowed to deliver his utmost in the new role.

The reshuffle sees Salman Ali Agha promoted to vice-captain as Pakistan strategizes to introduce fresh talent in their white-ball contingents for impending international assignments. Agha will lead the T20 side in Zimbabwe, granting Rizwan a rest under the PCB's workload management plan. The tours include three ODIs and three T20Is in both Australia and Zimbabwe, marking new beginnings for the Pakistan team in November and December.

The change comes after former captain Babar Azam opted to step down to concentrate on his batting. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Babar's decision was personal, dispelling any notions of external pressure. As Pakistan prepares for a rigorous cricket season, hopes are high for Rizwan to rejuvenate the team's performance with his leadership and cricketing acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024