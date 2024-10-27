Left Menu

Ancelotti Urges Real Madrid to Rebound After El Clasico Setback

Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti called the final half-hour of their 4-0 loss to Barcelona 'forgettable'. Despite controlling much of the game, missed opportunities cost them dearly. Ancelotti remains optimistic, encouraging the team to learn from this and focus on upcoming matches, starting with Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo: Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti labelled the last 30 minutes of their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona as 'forgettable' during an El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski's quick double hit in the 54th and 56th minutes, saw 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and Raphinha deepen Real's woes with late goals. Despite dominating possession, Real Madrid squandered several chances, notably with an underperforming Kylian Mbappe.

Ancelotti, though disheartened, expressed faith in Real Madrid's resilience. He highlighted the mismatch between the scoreline and game dynamics, acknowledging missed opportunities. Ancelotti conveyed gratitude to fans, urging recovery and improvement. Real Madrid, second in La Liga, aim for redemption against Valencia on November 2 at Mestalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

