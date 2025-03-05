Left Menu

Barcelona's Rising Star: Lamine Yamal Extends Contract

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old prodigy, will extend his contract with the club beyond 2026. The promising young Spaniard has achieved significant success, including winning the 2024 Golden Boy award and helping Spain clinch the European Championship, scoring 11 goals and 16 assists this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:25 IST
Barcelona's Rising Star: Lamine Yamal Extends Contract
Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal, the young Barcelona winger, is set to extend his contract with the renowned LaLiga club beyond 2026, as confirmed by his agent Jorge Mendes. The 17-year-old has already garnered attention by winning the 2024 Golden Boy award and playing a pivotal role in Spain's triumphant European Championship campaign.

In the ongoing season, Yamal has showcased his extraordinary talent by scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. A shining product of the Barca academy, he has quickly become a vital figure for the Catalan side, amassing 86 caps since his senior debut in April 2023.

Amid contract discussions, Yamal's focus remains on the pitch as Barcelona is set to face Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 tie, following Mendes' meeting with Barca's president, Joan Laporta, in Lisbon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025