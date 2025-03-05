Barcelona's Rising Star: Lamine Yamal Extends Contract

Lamine Yamal, the young Barcelona winger, is set to extend his contract with the renowned LaLiga club beyond 2026, as confirmed by his agent Jorge Mendes. The 17-year-old has already garnered attention by winning the 2024 Golden Boy award and playing a pivotal role in Spain's triumphant European Championship campaign.

In the ongoing season, Yamal has showcased his extraordinary talent by scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. A shining product of the Barca academy, he has quickly become a vital figure for the Catalan side, amassing 86 caps since his senior debut in April 2023.

Amid contract discussions, Yamal's focus remains on the pitch as Barcelona is set to face Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 tie, following Mendes' meeting with Barca's president, Joan Laporta, in Lisbon.

