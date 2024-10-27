Left Menu

India Women's Cricket Struggles in Face of Strong Bowling

The Indian women's cricket team put up a challenge but ultimately fell short against a formidable bowling attack, being bowled out for 183 runs in 47.1 overs. Despite a valiant 48-run innings by Radha Yadav, key players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to put up significant scores.

Updated: 27-10-2024 20:53 IST
The Indian women's cricket team faced strong opposition as they were bowled out for 183 runs in their innings, lasting 47.1 overs.

Radha Yadav emerged as a top performer with a valiant 48 runs. However, the team struggled against a formidable bowling lineup.

Key players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to make significant contributions, overshadowed by the performance of bowlers like Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

