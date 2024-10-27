Norwegian Giants Dominate Alpine Skiing World Cup Opener

Alexander Steen Olsen claimed a stunning victory in the men's opening World Cup race of the season, leading a complete Norwegian podium sweep. The Giant Slalom event, hosted on the slopes of the Austrian Alps, saw Olsen holding a strong lead after the first run.

Despite challenging conditions with a deteriorating course, Olsen's impressive time of two minutes, 09.50 seconds, held off all competition in the second run. Henrik Kristoffersen followed closely, finishing 0.65 seconds behind, while Atle Lie McGrath secured third place, narrowly missing second by a fraction of a second.

Lucas Braathen, returning to compete for Brazil, finished just shy of the podium in fourth place. Meanwhile, Marcel Hirscher made his comeback, racing for the Netherlands, but managed only a 23rd-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)