Norwegian Skiers Dominate Giant Slalom in Alpine World Cup Opener

Alexander Steen Olsen claimed victory in the season's first World Cup race, guiding a Norwegian sweep in the Giant Slalom event held in the Austrian Alps on Sunday.

Olsen's swift initial run secured his lead, even as the course's condition worsened during the second round. His robust performance resulted in a total time of two minutes, 09.50 seconds, with compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen trailing by 0.65 seconds, while Atle Lie McGrath secured third place, just one hundredth of a second further back.

Among the race's remarkable moments was former Norwegian racer Lucas Braathen's close brush with the podium in fourth place, now representing Brazil after coming out of retirement. Meanwhile, Marcel Hirscher, an Austrian double Olympic champion, finished 23rd under the Dutch flag after stepping away from a remarkable career in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)