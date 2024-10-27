Young Talents Illuminate WBBL 2024/25 Opener

The opening day of the 2024/25 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) delivered a spectacle of talent and surprises, with outstanding debuts marking the start of the season. France's Ines Mckeon asserted herself on the field, while the promising Caoimhe Bray, a 15-year-old standout for the Sydney Sixers, stole headlines with a remarkable debut performance.

Despite her age, Bray, who is already recognized as a promising football goalkeeper at the U17 level for Australia, demonstrated her cricket prowess by dismissing West Indies legend Deandra Dottin with an impeccable yorker. Bray further contributed with the bat, crafting a critical 12 runs in just five balls, aiding the Sixers in overhauling the Renegades' 179 with six balls remaining, thanks to a stellar 81 runs off 38 balls by Ellyse Perry. Sarah Bryce of Scotland played a vital supporting role by remaining unbeaten at 36 alongside Bray.

In another nail-biting encounter, the Perth Scorchers eked out a narrow 13-run win against the Melbourne Stars, having posted a modest 122 runs. Teenage bowler Chloe Ainsworth was instrumental, securing two key dismissals, including former Australian captain Meg Lanning. Leg-spinner Alana King dominated with three wickets for 20 runs. The Stars' innings saw a commendable top score of 50 by Mckeon, showcasing her power with five fours and two sixes, underscoring her international experience with Australia U19 and France in T20Is throughout 2023. The opening day indicated a season full of potential and young talent in women's cricket.

