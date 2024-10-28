Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen faced a challenging Mexico City Grand Prix, where the focus shifted from racing to penalties. The Red Bull driver, who started alongside Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, ended up in sixth place after receiving two penalties totaling 20 seconds.

The penalties, for forcing rival Lando Norris off track, were deemed 'excessive' by Verstappen's team boss Christian Horner. This outcome tightened Verstappen's lead to 47 points in the championship, with four races remaining. Despite the setbacks, Verstappen commented on his car's lack of pace being a significant concern.

Horner expressed concerns about the consistency of overtaking penalties, calling for clearer guidelines. He warned that if not addressed, the rules could create confusion in upcoming races. Meanwhile, Red Bull plans not to pursue a review of the penalties, unlike McLaren's actions post-U.S. Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)