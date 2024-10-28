Gary Kirsten's Surprising Resignation as Pakistan's White-Ball Coach

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach, is on the verge of resigning after a reported dispute with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The renowned coach, who led India to a World Cup win in 2011, clashed with red-ball coach Jason Gillespie over the board's new selection policy.

This development unfolds just ahead of Pakistan's significant tour to Australia, shaking the cricketing circles and casting uncertainties over the national team's preparations.

