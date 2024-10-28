Left Menu

Gary Kirsten's Surprising Resignation as Pakistan's White-Ball Coach

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach, plans to resign after a disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The decision stems from a conflict with red-ball coach Jason Gillespie and a power shift where the selection committee now handles selections. Kirsten was previously with Gujarat Titans.

Karachi | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:26 IST
Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach, is on the verge of resigning after a reported dispute with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The renowned coach, who led India to a World Cup win in 2011, clashed with red-ball coach Jason Gillespie over the board's new selection policy.

This development unfolds just ahead of Pakistan's significant tour to Australia, shaking the cricketing circles and casting uncertainties over the national team's preparations.

