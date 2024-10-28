Left Menu

Thrilling Finishes: Key Moments in Asian Football Leagues

Teams across various Asian football leagues delivered exciting matches this week. Shanghai Port reclaimed top position in the Chinese Super League. Ulsan HD moved closer to defending their K-League title. In the A-League, Auckland FC secured a win with a last-minute penalty. Al-Hilal maintained their perfect start in the Saudi Pro League.

Shanghai Port leapfrogged into the top spot of the Chinese Super League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Their rise was helped as rivals Shanghai Shenhua managed only a draw against Shenzhen. Wu Lei's early goal proved decisive for Shanghai Port.

In South Korea, Ulsan HD inched closer to another K-League title by defeating Pohang Steelers 2-0. Goals by Ko Seung-beom and Joo Min-kyu ensured Kim Pan-gon's side remains four points ahead of Gangwon FC, their closest competitors, with the two teams set to clash on Friday.

Newcomers Auckland FC made waves in the A-League with a dramatic 97th-minute penalty securing their second win against Sydney, maintaining a flawless start. Over in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal continued their dominant form, achieving an eighth consecutive win, staying atop the leaderboard.

