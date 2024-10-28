Thrilling Finishes: Key Moments in Asian Football Leagues

Shanghai Port leapfrogged into the top spot of the Chinese Super League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Their rise was helped as rivals Shanghai Shenhua managed only a draw against Shenzhen. Wu Lei's early goal proved decisive for Shanghai Port.

In South Korea, Ulsan HD inched closer to another K-League title by defeating Pohang Steelers 2-0. Goals by Ko Seung-beom and Joo Min-kyu ensured Kim Pan-gon's side remains four points ahead of Gangwon FC, their closest competitors, with the two teams set to clash on Friday.

Newcomers Auckland FC made waves in the A-League with a dramatic 97th-minute penalty securing their second win against Sydney, maintaining a flawless start. Over in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal continued their dominant form, achieving an eighth consecutive win, staying atop the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)