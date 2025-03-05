Left Menu

Stunning Upset: Al-Hilal Falters, Al-Ahli Shines in Asian Champions League Clash

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against Pakhtakor in their Asian Champions League clash, while Al-Ahli earned a convincing 3-1 victory over Al-Rayyan. The matches promise thrilling return legs next week with crucial quarter-final spots at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:58 IST
Stunning Upset: Al-Hilal Falters, Al-Ahli Shines in Asian Champions League Clash

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal faced a surprising setback in their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 encounter, losing 1-0 to Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor. The decisive goal was netted by Brazilian player Flamarion, unsettling the Tashkent crowd.

In contrast, Al-Ahli exhibited a dominant performance by defeating Qatari hosts Al-Rayyan 3-1. Galeno and Riyad Mahrez scored twice in quick succession, guiding Al-Ahli towards a hopeful quarter-final qualification. Despite Roger Guedes narrowing the score for Al-Rayyan, Feras Al-Brikan's late strike sealed the win.

The competition's final stages will occur in Jeddah, with quarter-finals on April 25 and 26, leading to an eagerly anticipated final on May 3. The return legs next week are pivotal as teams vie for last eight spots in the Kuala Lumpur draw on March 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025