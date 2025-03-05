Stunning Upset: Al-Hilal Falters, Al-Ahli Shines in Asian Champions League Clash

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal faced a surprising setback in their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 encounter, losing 1-0 to Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor. The decisive goal was netted by Brazilian player Flamarion, unsettling the Tashkent crowd.

In contrast, Al-Ahli exhibited a dominant performance by defeating Qatari hosts Al-Rayyan 3-1. Galeno and Riyad Mahrez scored twice in quick succession, guiding Al-Ahli towards a hopeful quarter-final qualification. Despite Roger Guedes narrowing the score for Al-Rayyan, Feras Al-Brikan's late strike sealed the win.

The competition's final stages will occur in Jeddah, with quarter-finals on April 25 and 26, leading to an eagerly anticipated final on May 3. The return legs next week are pivotal as teams vie for last eight spots in the Kuala Lumpur draw on March 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)