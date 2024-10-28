Real Madrid Withdraws from Ballon d'Or Ceremony Amid Vinicius Jr Disappointment

In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid has canceled its delegation's attendance at the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, set for Monday. Sources informed Reuters that Real made this decision after understanding that their star Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr, will not secure the coveted award.

Despite being the bookmakers' favorite, 24-year-old Vinicius Jr, who previously excelled as the Champions League player of the year, seems to be trailing behind Manchester City's Spain midfielder Rodri and teammate Jude Bellingham. Vinicius played a pivotal role in Real's achievements last season, securing both the Champions League and LaLiga titles, alongside Bellingham, who was named LaLiga MVP.

Meanwhile, Rodri received high praise from City manager Pep Guardiola as "the best midfielder in the world" after helping his team clinch a fourth consecutive Premier League trophy. Neither Real Madrid nor France Football, the organizers of the Ballon d'Or, commented on the matter. Decisions for the award are made by a panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries.

