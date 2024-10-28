Left Menu

Concert Chaos to Clean-Up: JLN Stadium's Swift Turnaround

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium faced backlash after a two-day concert by Diljit Dosanjh left it littered and disrupted athletes' training schedules. The Sports Authority of India quickly restored the venue, ensuring its readiness for upcoming sports events. Athletes expressed dissatisfaction and sought compensation for damaged equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium became a focal point of controversy after singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's two-day concert left the venue in a state of disarray. The concert, which drew a crowd of nearly 40,000 each night, led to widespread littering and damage to athletics equipment, prompting outcry from Delhi-based athletes who regularly utilize the facility for training.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which owns the stadium, was quick to respond once the criticism went viral on social media. They issued a statement assuring that the venue had been cleaned up and was prepared to host future events, including an Indian Super League football match scheduled for October 31, 2024.

Despite the prompt clean-up, athletes remain dissatisfied, citing disruptions to their training regimen and damage to equipment. Many have requested compensation from the SAI. The situation has reignited ongoing discussions about the treatment of sports facilities following large public gatherings.

