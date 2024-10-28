Stadium Littered Post-Concert: Athletes Raise Concerns
Concerns have emerged among athletes regarding the state of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the wake of a concert by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Several athletes have expressed their frustration over the litter left behind, revealing that it has disrupted the training environment.
Sources from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have reiterated assurances that the organizers had agreed to return the stadium in its original condition. They also confirmed that the athletics track remains undamaged despite some broken equipment. Former youth Asian gold medallist, Beant Singh, shared images of the stadium on Instagram, highlighting the poor conditions post-concert.
Simultaneously, the stadium is preparing to host an Indian Super League football clash between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour, featuring performances like 'Born to Shine,' moves on to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
