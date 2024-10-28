Left Menu

Stadium Littered Post-Concert: Athletes Raise Concerns

Following Diljit Dosanjh's concert, athletes criticize litter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. While SAI confirms no damage to the athletics track, they emphasize organizers' responsibility to restore the venue. Athlete Beant Singh voices concerns over training conditions amid broken equipment. The stadium remains active, preparing for upcoming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:26 IST
Stadium Littered Post-Concert: Athletes Raise Concerns
JLN Stadium (Photo: SAI_JLN Stadium/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns have emerged among athletes regarding the state of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the wake of a concert by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Several athletes have expressed their frustration over the litter left behind, revealing that it has disrupted the training environment.

Sources from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have reiterated assurances that the organizers had agreed to return the stadium in its original condition. They also confirmed that the athletics track remains undamaged despite some broken equipment. Former youth Asian gold medallist, Beant Singh, shared images of the stadium on Instagram, highlighting the poor conditions post-concert.

Simultaneously, the stadium is preparing to host an Indian Super League football clash between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour, featuring performances like 'Born to Shine,' moves on to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024