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Elite Athletes Set to Sparkle at TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru promises thrilling competition with athletes like Ugandan Harbert Kibet and Ethiopian Muktar Edris leading the charge. With a prize purse of USD 210,000, the event has drawn top competitors, including past champions Sarah Chelangat, Brenda Jepchirchir, and Lilian Rengeruk Kasait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:03 IST
Elite Athletes Set to Sparkle at TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is set to captivate audiences with an impressive lineup of elite athletes. Leading the men's category, Ugandan Harbert Kibet is expected to make a significant impact, bringing his exceptional race form to his first outing in India. Having recorded one of the fastest times in the world, Kibet is a notable contender.

Facing Kibet are other formidable athletes, including Ethiopian Khairi Bejiga and Burundi's Rodrigue Kwizera. In the women's field, defending champion Sarah Chelangat aims to reclaim her crown, with strong Kenyan competitors like Brenda Jepchirchir adding to the mix.

With USD 210,000 at stake, the 18th edition of this World Athletics Gold Label Race will be one to watch. As competitors converge on Bengaluru, the TCS World 10K continues its tradition as a centerpiece of international road racing.

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