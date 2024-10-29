Manchester United Sacks Manager Erik Ten Hag Amid Struggles

Manchester United has made a high-profile decision to sack manager Erik ten Hag, leaving the team in 14th place after nine Premier League games. The club announced on Monday that former striker and current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in as interim manager.

The decision has evoked responses from players such as captain Bruno Fernandes, who expressed gratitude despite acknowledging recent struggles. Other notable reactions came from sporting figures and pundits, detailing both the challenges at United and potential future directions.

The sacking occurs amidst questions regarding the club's strategic direction, player selections, and recruitment policies. As the club looks ahead, the spotlight turns to Ruud van Nistelrooy and the interim approach, with broader conversations about management and identity looming large.

