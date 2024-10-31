Ruben Amorim Keeps Focus Amid Manchester United Speculation

Ruben Amorim, the current Sporting coach, has declined to discuss growing rumors linking him to the managerial position at Manchester United. Instead, Amorim stated his primary focus remains on Sporting's next match against Estrela da Amadora.

Despite British media reports expecting Amorim to join United as their next manager, the 39-year-old refrained from discussing these speculations, citing the potential destabilization it could bring to his team. He assured that he would provide clarity on the situation after the upcoming game.

Amorim acknowledged that his players are anxious due to reports of his departure, but stressed the importance of focusing on their current schedule, including significant matches against Manchester City in the Champions League and Braga in the league.

