In a remarkable show of dominance, Barcelona solidified their position at the top of La Liga, defeating Real Madrid 4-0 in the esteemed Clasico match. This victory, following a sweeping 4-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, marks a significant upturn for the Catalans after a previously trophyless season.

Under Hansi Flick's leadership, Barca's formidable attack, featuring Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and teenager Lamine Yamal, continues to impress, contributing significantly to the team's goal tally. Despite grappling with injuries to key players, Barcelona remains ahead in La Liga, leveraging their aggressive, entertaining style of play.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions have impacted other La Liga fixtures, leading to the postponement of several games, including Real Madrid's clash with Valencia. As Flick expresses his delight with Barcelona's progress, the team remains committed to their winning formula and further establishing their lead in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)