Bengal Archery Academy Strikes Gold at State School Games

The Bengal Archery Academy of Jhargram has triumphed at the 68th State School Games, clinching the Overall Team Championships by securing a total of 18 medals, including four gold and eight silver medals.

In a robust show of talent, the Academy emerged victorious in both the men's and women's team categories, according to a recent release.

Twenty-three archers from the Academy have been selected to join the 48-member West Bengal squad for the upcoming 68th National School Games Archery Competition set to take place in Nadiad, Gujarat. The selected archers include prominent names such as Sion Samant, Mohammed Kamran, and Anjali Kumari.

State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas commended the efforts of the Academy's officials, coaches, and support staff, expressing hope that their continued hard work would yield further success at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)