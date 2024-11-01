Left Menu

Bengal Archery Academy Strikes Gold at State School Games

Bengal Archery Academy clinched the Overall Team Championships with 18 medals at the 68th State School Games. The Academy excelled in both men's and women's team categories and secured spots for 23 archers in the West Bengal squad for the National School Games. Sports Minister Aroop Biswas congratulated the team.

The Bengal Archery Academy of Jhargram has triumphed at the 68th State School Games, clinching the Overall Team Championships by securing a total of 18 medals, including four gold and eight silver medals.

In a robust show of talent, the Academy emerged victorious in both the men's and women's team categories, according to a recent release.

Twenty-three archers from the Academy have been selected to join the 48-member West Bengal squad for the upcoming 68th National School Games Archery Competition set to take place in Nadiad, Gujarat. The selected archers include prominent names such as Sion Samant, Mohammed Kamran, and Anjali Kumari.

State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas commended the efforts of the Academy's officials, coaches, and support staff, expressing hope that their continued hard work would yield further success at the national level.

