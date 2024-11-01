Lando Norris Leads British Trio in Formula One Practice at Sao Paulo

Lando Norris of McLaren dominated the sole practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, marking a British one-two-three finish.

George Russell, driving for Mercedes, secured the second spot, while Oliver Bearman, standing in for Haas, delivered an unexpected third-place performance.

The session set the stage for a weekend of surprises, as title contender Max Verstappen ended down in 15th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)