Lando Norris Leads British Trio in Formula One Practice at Sao Paulo

Lando Norris topped the timing charts in the sole practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, leading a British one-two-three. George Russell took second, while Oliver Bearman impressed in third. Max Verstappen faced challenges, finishing 15th, amid grid penalties affecting the weekend's outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:26 IST
Lando Norris of McLaren dominated the sole practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, marking a British one-two-three finish.

George Russell, driving for Mercedes, secured the second spot, while Oliver Bearman, standing in for Haas, delivered an unexpected third-place performance.

The session set the stage for a weekend of surprises, as title contender Max Verstappen ended down in 15th place.

