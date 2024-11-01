Lando Norris Leads British Trio in Formula One Practice at Sao Paulo
Lando Norris topped the timing charts in the sole practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, leading a British one-two-three. George Russell took second, while Oliver Bearman impressed in third. Max Verstappen faced challenges, finishing 15th, amid grid penalties affecting the weekend's outcome.
Lando Norris of McLaren dominated the sole practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, marking a British one-two-three finish.
George Russell, driving for Mercedes, secured the second spot, while Oliver Bearman, standing in for Haas, delivered an unexpected third-place performance.
The session set the stage for a weekend of surprises, as title contender Max Verstappen ended down in 15th place.
