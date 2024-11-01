Zverev Shines: A Paris Masters Triumph
Alexander Zverev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Paris Masters quarter-finals, ending the Greek player's hope for the ATP Finals. Zverev, the world number three, won the match in an hour and 40 minutes, displaying a strong performance, especially in the second set with nine aces.
In a decisive quarter-final clash at the Paris Masters, German third seed Alexander Zverev delivered an impressive performance to defeat Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-5, 6-4 victory on Friday. The win dashed Tsitsipas' hopes of securing a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
The match began as a close contest, particularly in the first set. However, the second set saw Zverev take control, exhibiting dominance with powerful serves, including nine aces, and securing 71% of his first serves. This strong showing helped him to establish a 5-3 lead, ultimately sealing the victory in just an hour and 40 minutes.
Zverev's victory improves his record against Tsitsipas to 6-10 and places him among tennis greats such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal as he reaches his 20th Masters semi-final. Meanwhile, for Tsitsipas, the loss marks the end of his streak of five consecutive ATP Finals appearances, highlighting a significant turn in his career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zverev
- Paris Masters
- Tsitsipas
- ATP Finals
- tennis
- quarter-finals
- serve
- aces
- victory
- Turin
ALSO READ
Danielle Collins Resumes Her Tennis Odyssey: Journey Continues into 2025
Sports Shakedown: Highlights from Tennis to NFL
Forex Reserves Plummet: A Billion-Dollar Question
Supreme Court Ruling and Election Impasse: PTI's Reserved Seats Controversy
Justice Served: Stepfather Convicted in Gurugram Molestation Case