Zverev Shines: A Paris Masters Triumph

In a decisive quarter-final clash at the Paris Masters, German third seed Alexander Zverev delivered an impressive performance to defeat Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-5, 6-4 victory on Friday. The win dashed Tsitsipas' hopes of securing a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The match began as a close contest, particularly in the first set. However, the second set saw Zverev take control, exhibiting dominance with powerful serves, including nine aces, and securing 71% of his first serves. This strong showing helped him to establish a 5-3 lead, ultimately sealing the victory in just an hour and 40 minutes.

Zverev's victory improves his record against Tsitsipas to 6-10 and places him among tennis greats such as Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal as he reaches his 20th Masters semi-final. Meanwhile, for Tsitsipas, the loss marks the end of his streak of five consecutive ATP Finals appearances, highlighting a significant turn in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)