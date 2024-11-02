Vinicius Jr and Raphinha Lead Brazil's Charge in World Cup Qualifiers

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha are set to spearhead Brazil's efforts in this month's World Cup qualifiers. Neymar, recovering from a knee injury, will miss the matches as coach Dorival Jr revealed the squad.

Barcelona's in-form Raphinha, fresh from standout performances, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, returning from injury, are pivotal figures. Brazil, currently fourth in the standings, remains six points behind Argentina.

The team will face Venezuela and host Uruguay, with coach Dorival embracing both challenges and opportunities to refine the squad's consistency and standings.

