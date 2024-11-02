Left Menu

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha Lead Brazil's Charge in World Cup Qualifiers

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha headline Brazil's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. With Neymar absent due to injury, the team aims to advance in the standings. Coach Dorival Jr stresses the ongoing evolution of the team, while highlighting its aspiration to gain ground on leaders Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 05:10 IST
Vinicius Jr and Raphinha Lead Brazil's Charge in World Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha are set to spearhead Brazil's efforts in this month's World Cup qualifiers. Neymar, recovering from a knee injury, will miss the matches as coach Dorival Jr revealed the squad.

Barcelona's in-form Raphinha, fresh from standout performances, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, returning from injury, are pivotal figures. Brazil, currently fourth in the standings, remains six points behind Argentina.

The team will face Venezuela and host Uruguay, with coach Dorival embracing both challenges and opportunities to refine the squad's consistency and standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024