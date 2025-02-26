Left Menu

Epic Clash: Atletico's Stunning Comeback at Barcelona's Turf

Atletico Madrid staged a remarkable comeback from two goals behind to earn a 4-4 draw against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. After an electrifying start and initial lead by Atletico, Barcelona retaliated, only for Atletico to strike late and net a dramatic equalizer.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping encounter, Atletico Madrid managed to stage a remarkable comeback, drawing 4-4 with Barcelona after falling two goals behind in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann propelled Atletico to an early lead, but Barcelona retaliated swiftly as goals from Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez altered the scoreline.

Despite Barca's dominance and Robert Lewandowski's fourth goal, Atletico was unyielding. Marcos Llorente's late strike and Alexander Sorloth's stoppage-time equalizer capped a thrilling contest.

