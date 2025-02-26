Epic Clash: Atletico's Stunning Comeback at Barcelona's Turf

In a gripping encounter, Atletico Madrid managed to stage a remarkable comeback, drawing 4-4 with Barcelona after falling two goals behind in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann propelled Atletico to an early lead, but Barcelona retaliated swiftly as goals from Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez altered the scoreline.

Despite Barca's dominance and Robert Lewandowski's fourth goal, Atletico was unyielding. Marcos Llorente's late strike and Alexander Sorloth's stoppage-time equalizer capped a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)