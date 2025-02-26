Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick criticized his team's defensive breakdowns after a 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Despite leading 4-2, Barcelona conceded late goals. Flick acknowledged positives in attack but stressed the need for defensive improvement before the second leg.
In a dramatic turn of events, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed dissatisfaction with his team's defensive performance after Atletico Madrid salvaged a 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey semi-final's first leg.
Despite Barca taking a promising 4-2 lead, they failed to maintain their advantage, conceding two late goals. Flick emphasized the need for his young squad to tighten their defense and learn to conclude games more efficiently.
Flick praised Atletico's tenacity and noted promising offensive play from his own side. He remains optimistic about Barcelona's chances in the second leg but underscores the urgency of defensive corrections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
